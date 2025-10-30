Win a 4K set of Dead Of Night

Widely regarded as a classic of British cinema (Martin Scorsese is a big fan!), Ealing’s 1945 groundbreaking anthology film Dead Of Night supplies five spooky tales, via the framing device of a group of guests at a country manor, who recount their nightmares. The final story is the standout, featuring Michael Redgrave as a ventriloquist whose dummy seems to develop a life of its own...

Studiocanal’s latest addition to their Vintage Classics, this two-disc set includes both UHD and Blu-ray discs, and features a new 4K restoration of the film. It also boasts plenty of new bonus features: Prevenge’s Alice Lowe offers some fascinating readings, and there are fresh pieces by film writers and historians on Ealing’s posters, the film’s literary antecedents, and the score. You also get a 76-minute retrospective carried over from a previous release. The package includes two mini-posters and a 64-page booklet.

We have three of these Limited Edition sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)