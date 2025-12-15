Someone Asked Kristen Stewart About ‘Married Life,’ And She Got Real About What She And Dylan Bring To The Table

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, and it's been like that for decades. While duos like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or former couples Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made countless headlines, moviegoers have also been invested in Kristen Stewart's relationship with Dylan Meyer. After Stewart and Meyer got married back in April, the star of the Twilight movies recently opened up about what each of them bring to the marriage.

Meyer proposed to Stewart back in 2021, so the public has been following their relationship for years. Despite this they're pretty private, which is why any new update quickly goes viral. In an interview with Esquire the Charlie's Angels actor shared what she learned since tying the not, saying:

Power in numbers. It’s so nice to have a family. It’s so nice to not be an unmoored individual. Dylan came into my life and I immediately was like, ‘It’s so important to handpick and curate the people that surround you.’ Dylan just does not suffer fools. I may not always seem like it, but I really am kind of a ‘nice guy.’

I love this. As someone who is conflict averse, having someone else take up for me is a powerful thing. And Stewart seems to love that her wife has a strong sense of self, and is happy to be the "bad cop" when necessary. Talk about a good pair.

From her comments it sounds like K Stew felt a bit disconnected or "unmoored' before finding a permanent partner with Dylan Meyer. While she had famous relationships with Robert Pattinson and more, it seems like he really found her person with her wife. In the same interview she went on to share more about their marriage, offering:

It’s just bolstering to be with someone that reminds you that your life is in your hands.

It really sounds like Dylan Meyer is a wildly supportive partner to Kristen Stewart, and marriage agrees with them. One can only imagine how the pressures of celebrity affect the Spencer actress, so it makes sense that she'd love having someone who is permanently in her corner. That's something that so many of us need, even without being a public figure.

Since Stewart has been a public figure since she was a young actor in Panic Room, moviegoing audiences have watched her grow up before our eyes. So seeing the actor (who recently made her directorial debut) find this sense of peace and love is heartwarming. And I have to assume that fans are going to stay invested in this marriage.

Kristen Stewart's directorial debut The Chronology Of Water will get its wide theatrical release on December 25th as part of the 2025 movie schedule. We'll just have to wait and see when she shared more about the joys of married bliss.