Woman In Viral TikTok Shares Her Experience Getting ‘Dress Coded’ At Walt Disney World

Florida, a.k.a. the home of Walt Disney World, is known for its high temperatures and humidity , making guests showing a little skin at its theme parks per the norm. However, the House of Mouse does have a dress code guests need to adhere to in order to enjoy all the park’s great attractions . Recently, a viral TikTok highlighted what goes down when a guest breaks Disney dress code.

TikTok user @toragrams took to the social media platform this week to share her experience getting “dress coded” at Disney, and it went absolutely viral, garnering over 7.5 million views as of this article’s publish date. Check it out:

As the 23-year-old woman illustrated in the TikTok, she was wearing a long sleeve black cropped shirt with two strings that tie it together at the front. In the video, she is seen being escorted by a Disney cast member into a retail store in the parks for a t-shirt deemed more appropriate as a guest. The woman commented that she “kinda agree[s]” with Disney after recording the video that plays to the tune of Kevin Gates and Juicy J’s “Thinking with my Dick” song.

The good news is she apparently received a free Disney t-shirt out of the debacle. If you’ve been inside a Walt Disney theme park, you know the company’s merchandise does not come cheap. Shirts can range from $20 to $50 at Walt Disney World depending on the design. As one commenter shared on the TikTok, she would “get dress coded on purpose” so she could get a free shirt too.

Another commenter shared that she used to work at Walt Disney Parks, and the rule is that tops “can’t have just a string to hold it together.” Check out the full list of rules regarding Disney Parks dress code, per the Walt Disney World website :

Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. (*Except during specific Halloween or Christmas events and some outfits inspired by Star Wars.)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

Disney has famously turned away adult guests who turn up to the park in costumes, especially of characters from its films, to avoid confusion with guests who might think they are employees of the company dressed in character ( unless it’s Halloween ). If you can imagine, if someone came to Disney World dressed as Jack Sparrow and was publicly drunk and rude, and guests thought it was the official Jack character at the parks, it would piss off some guests.