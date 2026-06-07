I Really Enjoyed Spider-Noir, And The Villains Are What Stood Out The Most

Spider-Man may be one of my favorite Marvel superheroes, however, I do not consider myself a superfan. I just know the basics of the character and his best movies. Nonetheless, I am a dedicated enough fan that I became excited about the idea of meeting a new version in Spider-Noir.

I only truly know about his existence because of the Into the Spider-Verse movies. The character stood out, so my curiosity made me wonder what Nicolas Cage would bring to this role. I enjoyed watching him as Ben Reilly, but the Spider-Noir villains really captured my attention.

Warning: Spider-Noir spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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Spider-Noir's Villains Have A Fascinating Origin Story That I Couldn't Stop Thinking About

Spider-Noir has a lot of mystery surrounding it. The first four episodes of Season 1 basically work as an introduction to Ben and this world. Spider-Noir Season 1 Episode 5, “Betrayal,” and Spider-Noir Season 1 Episode 6, “Nightmare on a Gurney,” dig into the origins of the birth of The Spider.

We were excited to learn that Ben would be Spider-Noir, not Peter Parker, because it meant Cage wouldn't have to emulate other Parker performances. The producers made a great decision because Cage brings his own flair and charm. His origin story was also a bit more fascinating than some of the other Spider-Man origins.

He was a victim of the war. Ben became The Spider by trying to save other soldiers. He accidentally got bitten by an infected man. It’s a variation of the old tale of Peter being bitten by a radioactive spider.

The war also made these men villains. Flint, aka Sandman (Jack Huston), Dirk, aka Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell), and Lonnie, aka Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), all received their powers because of experimentation during World War I. By giving them this backstory, it adds some commentary about wars.

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All these men fought for their country and survived the war, but returned scarred, broken, and suffering. They become “monsters.” This seems to be Spider-Noir’s statement against war and how it uses these defenseless men, only to break them, sometimes beyond repair.

Superhero shows and movies often have deeper commentary than surface-level action, but this really stood out to me. I thought the show did a great job conveying this message without having to knock people over the head with it. We understand what the show was saying by having these men victims of experimentation by a corrupt government and system. Instead of being rewarded for their bravery, they were punished for it by becoming lab rats, who eventually had to become villains.

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Cat And Flint's Love Story Was More Appealing Than Expected

Many of the best superhero movies explore love stories. The hero has one major love interest throughout their movies, or many love interests. However, until WandaVision, I wasn’t really invested in any of the Marvel love stories. Therefore, I wasn’t expecting to like Flint and Cat Hardy's (Li Jun Li) love story as much as I did. It wasn’t anything extraordinary. We have seen stories of the kept woman falling for the man tasked with watching over her before. Maybe it was simply Li and Huston’s chemistry that sucked me in.

Cat and Flint’s storyline proved that you don’t have to create a completely new concept of a love story to work. It just has to be compelling enough. I was on the edge of my seat, worried about whether they would end up together or not. Spider-Noir creates a love triangle with Cat, Ben, and Flint.

I immediately wondered if she was genuinely interested in Ben or using him. Thankfully, she was using him. They just didn’t work the way Flint and Cat did. I am sure Ben will have a long-term love interest eventually, if the show continues beyond the first season. This is one of the rare occasions where I am happy that the villain got the girl. Cat and Flint seem like soulmates. They understand each other like no one else.

One of the lines that stood out the most from Spider-Noir was when Cat said anyone could love her when she’s great. Flint loved her when she was at her most difficult. And isn’t that what everyone wants: someone who loves them at their worst?

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Every Spider-Noir Season 1 Villain Feels Layered And Complex, Even If Not The Show's Main Focus

The Spider-Noir villains varied in their screentime. Flint and Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) were the main villains. They took up most of the villain stories, but Dirk and Lonnie also had some fascinating plotlines. Dirk was shown the least. We didn’t really get to know him. He was just the typical, beyond being controlled, bad guy.

However, his love of the theater made him creepy but also intriguing. I wanted to know more about those dreams and what fully turned him into this person. We didn’t learn enough about him, but there were enough breadcrumbs to let us wonder who he was before all this supervillain mess. Maybe he was even another supervillain with justifiable motives. I doubt it, but maybe there is a chance.

Lonnie was the reluctant villain. He didn’t want to be one, but it was the only way to climb out of poverty. This made him the most sympathetic villain. Because he never fully leaned into that role, but did it out of necessity. Each of the Spider-Noir villains wasn’t treated as 1-dimensional bad guys. They had something that made them more human and layered.

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The TV Show Really Felt Grounded In The Period Because Of Silvermane’s Mafia Boss Ties

I had never heard of Silvermane, but I was glad to see him as the main Spider-Noir evildoer. He wasn’t the scariest mobster, but you knew he wasn’t someone to mess with because of how much fear others had towards him. Mobster characters are always a bit scary because they are rooted in real-life.

We also naturally associate the mob with the 1920s through the 1950s. Therefore, it’s easy to get sucked into the time. Spider-Noir also makes it easy with the war elements, the costumes, and tributes to some of the best noir movies.

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Lonnie and Robbie (Lamorne Morris) instantly bond because there is an unspoken understanding as two Black men at a time when things are even harder for them. They even speak about this a bit when they first meet.

A lot of TV shows and movies now imagine a world without racism, prejudice, and discrimination. Some viewers don’t want to be reminded of the past or that injustices are still happening. I appreciate that Spider-Noir didn’t make it seem like Lonnie and Robbie felt treated like equals compared to their white counterparts. Lonnie went through a lot as one of the few Black people in his unit. It also isn’t easy for Robbie as a reporter. Spider-Noir doesn’t dwell on the prejudices that they face, but you feel it in the undertones.

That’s why it made their bond feel natural, real, and cathartic. Sometimes you can bond with people based on shared pain. Spider-Noir was one of the highly anticipated upcoming Spider-Man shows, and it doesn’t disappoint. Watch it through your Prime Video subscription.