Would Eddie Murphy Come Back For Shrek 5? The Comedian Weighs In If He’d Play Donkey Again While Throwing Shade At Puss In Boots

It has been over a decade since fans followed Shrek, Fiona, and the gang, as Shrek Forever After was the last release in the film series. Talks of a possible fifth film have been floating around for years, with it being stuck in developmental hell. However, the blockbuster success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has renewed diehard fans’ want for another film from their favorite green ogre. There may be a bright spot for them, as Eddie Murphy weighted in if he’d play Donkey again while throwing shade at the Puss in Boots sequel.

Of course, moviegoers love and appreciate multiple Eddie Murphy movies, but nothing beats hearing him as the lovable sidekick Donkey. Given The Last Wish’s current success, eTalk asked the Oscar-nominated actor if he was open to returning to the animated franchise. As Murphy is currently in sequel mode with Beverly Hills Cop 4, the comedy legend was down to catch up with Donkey and co., saying:

Oh, I’d absolutely be open. If they ever came to me with another Shrek I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.

Well, the You People star is ready to voice everyone’s favorite animal sidekick. However, his willingness to return to the Shrek franchise was no surprise since he spilled that Shrek 5 was originally set to arrive in 2019 or 2020. Since the fourth installment was released in 2010, the only new Shrek content fans have gotten was the 2010 Halloween TV special Scared Shrekless. Eddie Murphy isn’t the only one ready for a fifth Shrek movie, as Puss in Boots actor Antonio Banderas gave a possible update that the much-delayed Shrek 5 might finally see the light of day. So it appears half of the All-Star cast (get it?) is prepared for more fairy tale adventures.

With Puss in Boots: The Last Wish still ruling at the box office, Eddie Murphy couldn’t help but be a little jealous of the debonair feline’s success. The comedian joked with the Canadian entertainment show that Donkey was funnier than Puss:

You know they did Puss in Boots movies, and I was like ‘They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.’ I mean, I love Puss in Boots but he ain’t funnier than Donkey.

Having been a comedy staple for four decades, Eddie Murphy knows funny when he hears it. Donkey did have some of the best one-liners and laugh-out-loud scenes across the four Shrek movies, but that was possible because of Murphy’s impeccable comedic delivery and timing. The humorous donkey came off as an animated extension of the Hollywood A-lister. It would be nice if the studio listened to the Beverly Hills Cop star and did a spin-off for Donkey just like it did for Puss in Boots. Doing one could help keep the Shrek brand alive until Shrek 5 finally arrives.

A fifth installment could happen if Mike Myers and an un-retired Cameron Diaz are on board for it. Only time will tell if (or when) the fans’ wish will come true. If you’re feeling nostalgic for Shrek and co., check out all the Shrek movies across different streaming platforms.