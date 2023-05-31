Would Han Solo Or Indiana Jones Win In A Fight? Harrison Ford Answers That Question In The Most On-Brand Way

Harrison Ford has played a number of iconic characters over the years, making him a fixture of American pop culture. Notably, his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones have lived on throughout the years, and both franchises have a beloved and devoted fanbase. Over the course of the decades that Star Wars and Indiana Jones have lived in the zeitgeist, there's been a debate about whether Indy or Han would beat the other in a fight, and it's finally time for the man himself to give his two cents on the matter. Of course, Harrison Ford had a characteristically grumpy yet hilarious answer that should put an end to the debate once and for all.

The Blade Runner actor was asked about some of his most legendary roles throughout his long career in a profile for Esquire. The publication also asked him what kinds of questions Star Wars superfans ask him, which led Harrison Ford to weigh in on the Han Solo vs Indiana Jones debate. Of course, the legendary actor had a tongue and cheek gruff response, which was perfectly on-brand. He said:

Well, they usually ask me, ‘If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would fuckin’ win?’ And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], ‘Me, asshole! I don’t want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?’

Ford is known for his sarcastic, dry sense of humor, so this is the perfect response to an objectively silly question. He had a similarly dry response when asked if another actor was replacing him as Indiana Jones, where he responded that the role would die with him. He seems to enjoy playing up his grumpy persona and is having fun with particularly ardent fans. The Fugitive actor has given fans a lot over the years, so I think he has earned his right to poke fun at fan culture.

However, while I definitely believe the real Harrison Ford would beat Indy and Han in a battle, the core question does remain unanswered. While Han Solo has a gun and always shoots first, Indiana Jones also knows how to work a whip. Audiences have had the opportunity of watching both characters survive many battles over the years, and they both usually come out on top. I guess fans are just going to have to duke it out amongst themselves, as Ford doesn’t want to be the authority on the matter.

Maybe fans will finally get the evidence they need to come to a conclusion about this debate when they see the latest Indiana Jones film, Dial of Destiny this summer. The actor is reprising his role as the title character one last time for an adventure of a lifetime. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival recently, and Ford was visibly moved by the experience. He has been playing the part for decades and clearly has an emotional attachment to the famed archeologist. The Witness actor also seems incredibly confident in Indiana Jones 5's quality, so that is certainly good news for fans. While I’m not sure he will be playing Han Solo again after Rise of Skywalker, this last ride as Indy should be enough nostalgia for Ford fans. Plus, it can help them figure out if Han, Indy or Harrison would win in a fight.

