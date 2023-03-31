Would Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Play Lucius Malfoy In A Cursed Child Movie? Here’s What He Thinks

There are few properties quite as wildly popular as Harry Potter. What started with J.K. Rowling’s novels has grown into a beloved eight-movie franchise, theme parks, video games, and even stage plays. The latter came in the form of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which was a story largely about Draco and Harry’s sons. Fans have been hoping that a movie adaptation comes eventually, hopefully with actors like Daniel Radcliffe reprising their roles . But would actor Jason Isaacs play Lucius Malfoy in a Cursed Child movie? Here’s what he thinks.

Actor Jason Isaacs appeared as the villainous Lucius Malfoy in six of the Harry Potter movies, serving as both Draco’s father and as a Death Eater for Voldemort. In the years since he’s remained close with cast members like his onscreen son Tom Felton . But would he actually be down to return as his signature character from the Wizarding World? The Patriot actor spoke with Radio Times about this possibility, sharing:

So we'll see. It worked as a piece of theatre. Sometimes things that work as a piece of theatre don't work as films. Sometimes things that work as books don't work in theatre, so I wouldn't... err... never say never.

How delightfully cryptic. While Isaacs isn’t ruling out playing Lucius Malfoy in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie, he’s not sure that project will ever happen. After all, it can be hard for movies to adapt stage material, even if it’s within the same beloved franchise. But smart money says fans are going to keep their fingers crossed to see the whole group back together on the big screen.

Jason Isaacs’ comments are just the most recent example of a Harry Potter star being asked about a possible Cursed Child movie . Plenty of his colleagues have been asked this very question , including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. The starring cast hasn’t quite grown into the appropriate ages for their characters in the play, so there’s still plenty of time. But the folks at Warner Bros. haven’t given any indication that they’re trying to make the stage productions into a movie.

Perhaps the reason development hasn’t moved forward is because Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is still running both on Broadway and in the West End . It might be a wiser financial decision to produce a movie version after they’ve closed. What’s more, it doesn’t sound like the cast is exactly itching to return to the Wizarding World in such a significant way. But who knows, that might change down the line.

As previously mentioned, The Cursed Child primarily follows two new protagonists: Harry’s son Albus and Draco’s son Scorpius. As those two go through time at Hogwarts and eventually have a time-traveling adventure, adult versions of the original characters are also major roles. That includes Harry, Hermione, Ron, Ginny, and Draco.