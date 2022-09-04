Harry Potter ‘Dad’ Jason Isaacs Reunited With Tom Felton At His Show, And I Love This For Them

When it comes to the Malfoy family in the beloved Harry Potter book and movie series, there isn’t a whole lot to like. Generally known for their loyalty to He Who Must Not Be Named, Draco Malfoy and his father Lucius were insufferable as nemeses to the Boy Who Lived. Outside of the movies, however, that bond between father and son has carried over in the best way, and the relationship between Tom Felton and his “dad” Jason Isaacs looks like the furthest thing from evil. Felton posted a photo of them together at one of his shows, and it’s making this writer as happy as the Weasley twins in Zonko's Joke Shop.

Over a decade since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 hit theaters, the bond remains among the cast — many of whom grew up in front of the cameras. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy , still keeps in touch with Jason Isaacs, who played his father Lucius, as the former posted a photo to Instagram showing the two of them at Felton’s show 222: A Ghost Story. Check out those smiling faces below:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There’s not a Dark Mark to be seen in that photo, with Jason Isaacs sporting a proud smile, and Tom Felton referring to him in the caption as his “father.” I love that 11 years later, Isaacs is still supporting the projects that Felton has found outside of the Wizarding World franchise, and I can’t be the only fan who loves that they still play up their father/son relationship.

This isn’t the first time, either. The two have been known to exchange birthday messages full of love (and creepy Dobby cosplay) in which Tom Felton calls the renowned actor “dad.” And Jason Isaacs sure did sound like a proud papa with his message for the Draco actor on his birthday in 2020 : “In these strangest of dark days you’re always a ray of light to me.” He ended the note with a “Love ya kid,” to which Felton responded, “Love you dad.” Be still, my heart!

As much as I could live in the wholesomeness of their relationship, Jason Isaacs isn’t the only Harry Potter alum who has a sweet off-screen relationship with Tom Felton. Hermione might have given Draco a good sock to the face in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but Emma Watson and Tom Felton have had the most adorable friendship from the very beginning.

Fans of the franchise got to relive a lot of the cast’s great behind-the-scenes moments, as Daniel Radcliffe reunited with the rest of Hogwarts’ best on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (available to HBO Max subscribers ). And Tom Felton showed recently that he’s still willing to don the Slytherin green , as he promoted a behind-the-scenes tour of his old stomping grounds at Hogwarts, which took place on TikTok on September 1.

Fans continue to hold out hope that some of the OG cast will reunite someday for a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child , which is a stage production that follows Draco and Harry’s sons.

Of course that would be music to this Muggle’s ears, but as long as we keep getting these sweet social media interactions between the actors, I could be satisfied with that as well. You can catch all of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies streaming on HBO Max, as well as the 20th anniversary special. Be sure to also check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what’s coming soon to theaters.