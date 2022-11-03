Would Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Ever Return As Draco Malfoy? Here’s What He Thinks

There really isn’t anything like journeying into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. For its fans it’s a one-of-a-kind world, that they were likely immersed in as children, and have grown up with. As for the creatives who made the movie, especially the young stars, these films were formative for their careers. Now, as the story lives on, and more Potter spin-offs are released, Tom Felton, the actor behind Draco Malfoy, has addressed if he’d ever return to the franchise.

Felton and his castmates like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, grew up on the sets of Harry Potter movies . You can watch the actors grow up over the course of the eight installments, and in the years following we’ve seen them all move in their own directions and onto other projects. However, with the Cursed Child play and the Fantastic Beasts movies, there’s always the question of if the OG actors would return. While on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast Felton addressed if he’d reprise his role in this magical world, saying:

I would definitely consider it...I don’t think it will be an all or nothing thing. I would, honestly, if they do continue to make more films or TV shows in the Wizarding World I’d be happy to like pop up as an extra in the background. As much as I’d love to play Draco, or Malfoy, again I’d still just love to be part of the world, that would be cool enough.

While on this point, Felton also spoke about how he has gone out for drinks with the actors who play Draco and the wizard’s son Scorpius in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It would be fun to see Felton, who has a history on the stage, return to his character in the play (he is the perfect age for it right now). However, I understand the actors' desire to do other projects and diversify themselves from Potter, as many have, including Felton. It seems like the actor still has a deep love for the character, as he looks back fondly on his time working in this franchise, so it’s exciting to know he hasn’t ruled out returning to act in another movie or play within the Wizarding World.

To make his affection for the franchise clearer, earlier in the interview, he talked about having a Slytherin phone case, and that the movies are something that come up every day in his life, and he does not mind at all. Clearly, Felton still holds the Harry Potter series and his experience making the films close to his heart, so it makes sense that he’d be down to come back and be involved in a future project.

Felton also spoke about how he's still in contact with many actors from the OG cast. He spoke about how he plays golf with the actors who played the Weasley twins, his love for Radcliffe’s body of work , and his love for his pal Emma Watson, who encouraged him to write the memoir he’s been promoting.

This memoir is titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, and Felton has been telling lots of fun stories about his life, and his time on the iconic sets, providing a deeper look into his time on the films. From fun Potter stories like stepping on Alan Rickman’s cloak to the story of the moment he thinks he was cast as Draco , so many new behind-the-scenes tidbits have come up. He also gets vulnerable in the book writing about going to rehab and substance issues he has had. Felton has been keeping it real, giving us both the good and the bad of his life, and his time working on Harry Potter.