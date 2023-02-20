Would Pirates of The Caribbean’s Orlando Bloom Return To The Franchise?

Orlando Bloom was once a major part of some incredibly popular movie franchises. Today, while he’s certainly still working, he’s largely moved away from those big action blockbuster movie series. However, Bloom says he wouldn’t be against returning to play Will Turner from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After playing Will Turner in the original trilogy of Pirates of the Caribbean films, Orlando Bloom returned briefly to play the role again in the last film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Speaking with Parade , Bloom says he’d be interested in going back to play Will Turner again, just to see what sort of a character he is now. The actor explains…

Oh gosh, you know, I did get to go back and play Legolas in The Hobbit, which was 10 years later. I was like, ‘This is a lot of fun!’ Because he's such a great space to be in, and I think Will [Turner from Pirates of the Caribbean]—I mean Will's so great. I wouldn't mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy, but after rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it'd be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he's like.

At the end of the initial trilogy, Will Turner has taken on the captaincy of the Flying Dutchman, taking over from Davey Jones. In the most recent film, the son of Will and Kiera Knightley’s Elizabeth Swan works to break the curse and free his father. In the end, with some help from Captain Jack Sparrow, he succeeds. But how the years at sea have changed the man, that we do not know.

It would certainly make for an interesting Pirates of the Caribbean movie to see this idea played out. Unfortunately, the likelihood that we’ll ever see such a film seems pretty low. The only thing we seemingly know for sure about the future of the movie franchise is that it won’t include Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, and while that doesn’t mean it couldn’t still include Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, it seems unlikely they would revisit some of the characters while intentionally leaving out others. Though, it's always possible that if the next film is a sequel, Will Turner could be the character that connects the previous films to the new one.

We don’t know what the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise holds, but we do know there is a future. Multiple projects in the Pirates film series were in development, and while the one that would have starred Margot Robbie is apparently on the back burner, another project is reportedly moving forward with development. Whether the movie will be some sort of continuation of the franchise universe or something of the reboot variety, we’re still very much waiting to see.