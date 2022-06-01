Johnny Depp Might Be Out Of Pirates Of The Caribbean, But Would Another Dead Men Tell No Tales Star Return?

Johnny Depp might be done sailing the seven seas ( at least, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer ), but that doesn’t mean other familiar faces won’t appear in upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movies. There’s one dead man, it seems, who could still have a tale to tell.

In an interview with Cosmic Circus , actor Brenton Thwaites revealed whether or not his character Henry Turner could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean universe. He said:

Oh, that'll be interesting... that'll be interesting. Yeah, I think he could play! I think there's a way to fit him in there if it's the right time period, right? If they... you know if they're 100 years before or after, certainly not. But if it's the right thing, and they want me in there, I'll be there.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Brenton Thwaites originally played an older version of Henry Turner in Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The son of Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Henry embarked on an epic adventure to find the legendary Trident of Poseidon. The film ended with the Turners reuniting and Captain Jack Sparrow sailing off into the sunset, leaving the door open for possible returns in future franchise installments.

A sixth Pirates film is currently in development, but Brenton Thwaites has not been confirmed to return as of yet. Fans don’t know much about the next movie, save for the fact that original star Johnny Depp won’t be donning Jack Sparrow’s signature eyeliner anytime soon. During his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard , Johnny Depp confirmed that he would not be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He was originally thought to be done with the role when Amber Heard’s allegations first came to light, but confirmed it himself earlier this year.

Even without Johnny Depp, Disney is still betting on the future of the Pirates franchise . In addition to the sixth film, a spin-off movie was announced with Barbie actress Margot Robbie attached to star . Brenton Thwaites also expressed an interest in popping up in that film, although there’s been no information released about the plot or characters. It seems as though Margot Robbie’s film will be unrelated to past Pirates of the Caribbean movies. That doesn’t bode well for Brenton Thwaites or other Pirates characters, but stranger things have happened on the seven seas.