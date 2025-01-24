After Tangled Live Action Rumors Ran Around About Selena Gomez's Fiancé Benny Blanco, Fans Are Not Holding Back
Could he play Flynn?
Selena Gomez may be living her fairytale these days — and looking the part in her Golden Globes Cinderella dress — but funnily enough, it’s her fiancé Benny Blanco who’s been the subject of rumors regarding an upcoming Disney movie. Ever since news broke that a live-action Tangled remake was happening, fans of the beloved 2010 animated film have wondered who could be cast as Rapunzel and Flynn. Some sites are alleging that Blanco is being considered for the latter role, and people apparently have some strong feelings about that.
The upcomingTangled movie is still in its early stages — I’m guessing it won’t be ready in time to make the 2025 movie calendar — and nothing’s been confirmed regarding casting, so these are only rumors for now. Either way, I hope Selena Gomez keeps Benny Blanco far away from the comments sections of sites like Drop Pop and Pop Hive, because no punches are being pulled regarding fans’ opinion of the music producer possibly playing Flynn Rider. One X (Twitter) user joked:
This person might have been confused since Tangled has the horse and Shrek has the donkey, but other comments made sure to cover all the bases of roles Benny Blanco might be more fit to play:
- He isn’t even hot enough to play the horse chi.. – p0siti0nsstan
- Um he doesnt even qualify Shrek – drewstarkeydick
- He can play the trolls in Frozen – thedivaszn
- We are looking for hero not a dragon – StandardSelena
- Is it a joke? He can play Hagrid in some Harry Potter but definitely not Flynn Rider – saiyananakamoto
The reactions are pretty harsh, but it seems with Flynn being one of the many fictional men who have caused us to set our standards too high and is responsible for one of the most romantic scenes in Disney movie history, fans just aren’t willing to take a chance on Benny Blanco. More social media responses included:
- Rapunzel is definitely fleeing back to Mother Gothel after that – ColeYoung67
- Who asked for this… – hardtingz
- Maybe mother really does know best 😭💀 – rosiesandlali
- Yeah... thats a no from me… – Confused_1DFan
- Flynn is supposed to be attractive – iam_rwylm
Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn in the animated film, weighed in saying Timothée Chalamet might be a good fit for the role. Meanwhile, Mean Girls actress Avantika was met with similar cruel (and racist) backlash when rumors spread that she was being considered for Rapunzel. Fans are also hoping there might be a way to get Levi and OG Rapunzel voice Mandy Moore into the movie as well. We’ll have to see how things develop, but if you want to rewatch 2010’s Tangled in the meantime, you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.