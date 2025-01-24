After Tangled Live Action Rumors Ran Around About Selena Gomez's Fiancé Benny Blanco, Fans Are Not Holding Back

Selena Gomez may be living her fairytale these days — and looking the part in her Golden Globes Cinderella dress — but funnily enough, it’s her fiancé Benny Blanco who’s been the subject of rumors regarding an upcoming Disney movie . Ever since news broke that a live-action Tangled remake was happening , fans of the beloved 2010 animated film have wondered who could be cast as Rapunzel and Flynn. Some sites are alleging that Blanco is being considered for the latter role, and people apparently have some strong feelings about that.

The upcomingTangled movie is still in its early stages — I’m guessing it won’t be ready in time to make the 2025 movie calendar — and nothing’s been confirmed regarding casting, so these are only rumors for now. Either way, I hope Selena Gomez keeps Benny Blanco far away from the comments sections of sites like Drop Pop and Pop Hive , because no punches are being pulled regarding fans’ opinion of the music producer possibly playing Flynn Rider. One X (Twitter) user joked:

I was told he was only playing the donkey ???????

This person might have been confused since Tangled has the horse and Shrek has the donkey, but other comments made sure to cover all the bases of roles Benny Blanco might be more fit to play:

He isn’t even hot enough to play the horse chi.. – p0siti0nsstan

– p0siti0nsstan Um he doesnt even qualify Shrek – drewstarkeydick

– drewstarkeydick He can play the trolls in Frozen – thedivaszn

– thedivaszn We are looking for hero not a dragon – StandardSelena

– StandardSelena Is it a joke? He can play Hagrid in some Harry Potter but definitely not Flynn Rider – saiyananakamoto

The reactions are pretty harsh, but it seems with Flynn being one of the many fictional men who have caused us to set our standards too high and is responsible for one of the most romantic scenes in Disney movie history , fans just aren’t willing to take a chance on Benny Blanco. More social media responses included:

Rapunzel is definitely fleeing back to Mother Gothel after that – ColeYoung67

– ColeYoung67 Who asked for this… – hardtingz

– hardtingz Maybe mother really does know best 😭💀 – rosiesandlali

– rosiesandlali Yeah... thats a no from me… – Confused_1DFan

– Confused_1DFan Flynn is supposed to be attractive – iam_rwylm

Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn in the animated film, weighed in saying Timothée Chalamet might be a good fit for the role. Meanwhile, Mean Girls actress Avantika was met with similar cruel (and racist) backlash when rumors spread that she was being considered for Rapunzel. Fans are also hoping there might be a way to get Levi and OG Rapunzel voice Mandy Moore into the movie as well. We’ll have to see how things develop, but if you want to rewatch 2010’s Tangled in the meantime, you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription .