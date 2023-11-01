Sabrina Carpenter Showed Off Tangled-Inspired Costume In A Viral TikTok, Now I Desperately Need Her To Play Rapunzel

Sabrina Carpenter became a household name after appearing in the Disney Channel original series Girl Meets World. Since then, she’s starred in several films and embarked on a successful singing career. Carpenter is currently touring with Taylor Swift as part of the record-breaking Eras Tour, but that hasn’t stopped her from shouting out her Disney start, and humorously addressing fans who want her to return to the House of Mouse to play a specific princess.

In a viral TikTok video the singer shared, she can be seen twirling around in a purple, corset-style mini dress reminiscent of the one Rapunzel wears in Disney’s beloved (and highly reviewed) Tangled. Adding to the look is a gorgeous tiara and the princess’s weapon of choice: a frying pan. Carpenter shared the video with the caption “vague ambiguous long-haired princess.” Let me just say that I am obsessed, and I need her to play Rapunzel immediately.

This isn’t the first time the singer has made headlines when it comes to a live-action Tangled adaptation. Earlier this year, she shared photos of her and Red, White, and Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez at Joey King’s wedding that had fans clamoring for them to be cast in the rumored film. The new video only added to their desires, with many taking to the TikTok comments to demand she play the lost princess. Take a look at some of the highlights:

@kyndall wrote: “if u don’t play rapunzel in the live action tangled then i don’t want it.”

@aidanXD wrote: “WHO DO WE GO TO?! WHO’S IN CHARGE OF THE TANGLED REMAKE? 😭”

@crisss wrote: “oh she saw the fan casts and she’s gunning for that role, i love to see it

One fan (@xaviers.monkey) even took things to another level, writing:

“So basically this is me thinking you’re saying you’re gonna be Rapunzel in the live-action 😍😍”

While I wouldn’t go as far as considering the video an official announcement, I definitely agree that Carpenter needs to play the lost princess.

Not only is she a talented actress, but she’s also got a voice that is on par with Mandy Moore’s, who voiced Rapunzel in Tangled. She also already has gorgeous blonde locks that make her nearly identical to the princess. Not to mention, she’s the perfect age to bring her to life. There’s no denying the singer/actress is my front-runner, dethroning Florence Pugh, who has been rumored to be up for the hypothetical part too.

However, the new video does have me a bit worried, considering SAG-AFTRA made it clear that dressing up as characters owned by struck companies is breaking strike rules. Though, she doesn’t appear to be the only one breaking the rules, as several celebrities dressed up as movie characters this weekend. Hopefully, Carpenter will get a pass since she wasn’t actually in a licensed Rapunzel costume, and according to her caption she was "a vague ambiguous long-haired princess."

While a live-action Tangled has not been confirmed to be part of Walt Disney Studio’s live-action remake slate, it does seem likely that the film will eventually join the countless other adaptations. Until then, fans will have to keep streaming the animated Tangled with a Disney+ subscription. And keep an eye out on our upcoming Disney movie guide for the latest announcements.