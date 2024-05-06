Law Roach On Unretiring And Zendaya's Last Minute Met Gala Look
Law Roach is Zendaya's image architect, and helped her bring together another Met Gala look.
Zendaya is one of the most bankable film stars in the business right now, and is wildly popular thanks to Emmy winning role in Euphoria, as well as major film projects like Spider-Man, Dune 2, and most recently Challengers. She's also a bonafide fashion icon, in no small part thanks to her image architect Law Roach. And Roach recently spoke about unretiring, as well as Zendaya's last minute Met Gala look.
When Law Roach announced his retirement from styling, fans were concerned about what that mean for Zendaya. But he has continued working with the 27 year-old actress, including her tennis-themed looks for Challengers. The image architect andd TV personality recently spoke to W Magazine, where he explained why he un-retired... sort of. As he put it:
There you have it. It sounds like the world wasn't ready to part with Law's styling choices. So he returned to work, although he's being more selective about jobs that he's picking up. Of course, his collaboration with Zendaya is going to continue regardless.
Despite the retirement announcement, the Legendary judge has continued using his taste to style celebrities. This obviously includes Zendaya, who Law Roach told us is like a sibling at this point. That pair is working together for her forthcoming appearance at the Met Gala, and told W that her look is actually coming together rather last minute. In his words:
Well, I'm intrigued. This seems like it's in stark juxtaposition to the last time the pair worked together for the Met Gala. Zendaya famously wore a light-up Cinderella dress to the 2019 Gala, which was themed camp. Law Roach even appeared as her very own Fairy Godmother, complete with a magic wand.
Zendaya's fashion while promoting her last two movies have been killer, thanks to the work of Law Roach himself. I mean, who can forget her C-3PO inspired Dune 2 look? While the stakes for the Meta Gala are high, Roach explained why it came together last minute. In his words:
Points were made. It's not easy to pull and style everything that Zendaya wore while promoting Dune 2 and Challengers. So her Met Gala look had to come together after all of that was done.
Luckily for fans, we won's have to wait long to see what the pair came up with for tonight's Met Gala. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.
