Law Roach On Unretiring And Zendaya's Last Minute Met Gala Look

Zendaya is one of the most bankable film stars in the business right now, and is wildly popular thanks to Emmy winning role in Euphoria, as well as major film projects like Spider-Man, Dune 2, and most recently Challengers. She's also a bonafide fashion icon, in no small part thanks to her image architect Law Roach. And Roach recently spoke about unretiring, as well as Zendaya's last minute Met Gala look.

When Law Roach announced his retirement from styling, fans were concerned about what that mean for Zendaya. But he has continued working with the 27 year-old actress, including her tennis-themed looks for Challengers. The image architect andd TV personality recently spoke to W Magazine, where he explained why he un-retired... sort of. As he put it:

My agent forced me not to be retired anymore because so many amazing people are asking to work with me. I’ll do a couple of special projects and then I’ll go away for hopefully a long time.

There you have it. It sounds like the world wasn't ready to part with Law's styling choices. So he returned to work, although he's being more selective about jobs that he's picking up. Of course, his collaboration with Zendaya is going to continue regardless.

Despite the retirement announcement, the Legendary judge has continued using his taste to style celebrities. This obviously includes Zendaya, who Law Roach told us is like a sibling at this point. That pair is working together for her forthcoming appearance at the Met Gala, and told W that her look is actually coming together rather last minute. In his words:

As of two days ago, we didn’t have a dress. We had some ideas for a dress, but we didn’t have a dress confirmed. And that has been keeping me up at night. But I can say that as of last night, we finally have a dress. It was stressful, but we got a dress a week before the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event in the world. It’s in pieces, but they’re getting sewn together.

Well, I'm intrigued. This seems like it's in stark juxtaposition to the last time the pair worked together for the Met Gala. Zendaya famously wore a light-up Cinderella dress to the 2019 Gala, which was themed camp. Law Roach even appeared as her very own Fairy Godmother, complete with a magic wand.

Zendaya's fashion while promoting her last two movies have been killer, thanks to the work of Law Roach himself. I mean, who can forget her C-3PO inspired Dune 2 look? While the stakes for the Meta Gala are high, Roach explained why it came together last minute. In his words:

Her fans and people who follow my work have been dreaming about us coming back—and they got their wish. I just hope everybody is excited and I hope I can be excited once I actually see this completed dress. Nobody believes me that we don’t have a finished dress since she got the call to be a cohost months ago, but Dune and Challengers were my priority. The Met Gala took a backseat to all those other things, and then I looked up and it was two weeks away from the Met and I had nothing! But the universe will always protect and provide, so I’m counting on that.

Points were made. It's not easy to pull and style everything that Zendaya wore while promoting Dune 2 and Challengers. So her Met Gala look had to come together after all of that was done.

Luckily for fans, we won's have to wait long to see what the pair came up with for tonight's Met Gala. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.