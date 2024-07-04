No Big Deal, Just Zendaya Roasting The Hilarious Face She Makes When She Meets Fans

Zendaya is one of the biggest stars right now, with Dune: Part II being one of the biggest projects on the 2024 movie schedule and her viral red carpet looks (such as her making Tenniscore a trending look of the summer ). But you might be relieved to know that Zendaya, like all of us, looks at pictures of herself sometimes, and roasts the faces she makes, too.

One time, the Challengers star even took to her Instagram stories to share a photo from a fan of her reaction to meeting them. Check it:

(Image credit: Zendaya/Instagram)

Zendaya posted the photo from the Paris premiere of Challengers, where she brought back the low-slung belt from the early '00s with a white gown. She accompanied the post with the words “Always this face lol.”

I’m not gonna lie, it’s a pretty hilarious face, but it’s also Zendaya. She looks absolutely stunning even when she is humbling herself with funny face photos. Even so, it goes to show that all the glam in the world cannot mask someone making a goofy little expression!!

I imagine meeting fans isn’t an easy part of the job for Zendaya. The actress has been open about being a rather shy human in real life, so being the center of attention in a crowd of people who are complimenting her left and right must be a bit awkward. That being said, she regularly makes time for her fans during premieres. Just look at how attentively she’s listening to one fan in this TikTok while signing Challengers posters at the Los Angeles premiere:

While scouring the web for more of Zendaya’s trademark funny face, I couldn’t find a ton of examples, but what is clear, is a lot of random stuff happens during the actor’s meetings with fans at red carpets. For example, when she was in London for the Challengers premiere, someone straight-up played a kazoo for her?! Check it out:

JUST PLAYED KAZOO FOR ZENDAYA???? pic.twitter.com/H5Fjo17KcFApril 10, 2024

Another time, she was gifted a massive croissant while on the red carpet (the same one where the funny face photo came from). Take a look at her reaction:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by WWD (@wwd) A photo posted by on

Hey, if I was Zendaya I would be walking around with a funny grin on my face too. Her life is absolutely unreal and her fans are very sweet (and yes, random). After her world press tour of Challengers, she is enjoying life outside the spotlight, probably alongside boyfriend Tom Holland in their reported $3 million London home .