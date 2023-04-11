Zendaya Gives Rare Insight Into Her Relationship With Tom Holland After Moving Into $3 Million London Home

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. Zendaya and Tom Holland. It’s not a new phenomenon for Spider-Man actors to fall for each other off-screen. While all the Spider-Man couples in the movies thus far have led to off-screen relationships, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love story is proving the most iconic. Ever since Tom Holland and Zendaya starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, fans immediately began to speculate about their dating , with the pair making it official in 2021 . Recently the lovebirds took the next step by moving in together. In a rare insight into their private lives, Zendaya spilled the beans about what it’s like living together after moving into Holland’s $3 million London home.

The Euphoria actress recently sat down for a chat with The Sun , where she talked about being confused over British slang, and she revealed how she and Holland live together in peace. According to Zendaya, they discovered it was best early in their relationship if only one of them was in the kitchen at a time. She told the publication:

He is really good in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I am really accident-prone. We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time, we are both control freaks, so we can’t be in there together.

Wise words indeed – too many cooks in the kitchen can lead to disaster, even when you’re dating one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. It’s good that social media’s favorite golden couple knows this about themselves.

It was reported in January that Holland had purchased the Richmond, South West London, mansion. Though Zendya already owns a nearly $4 million home in Los Angeles, the pair said then that they were planning to settle down with one another close to where Holland grew up. A source close to the couple told the publication that the two were planning a nearly $311,000 renovation to include a gym, cinema, and man cave.

Though Zendya and Holland have set up house together in real life, the last time they shared the silver screen was in the spectacularly reviewed Spider-Man No Way Home . Fans of the couple are still holding out hope for future movie team-ups for the couple, especially after seeing their electric chemistry in the Marvel movies.

MCU head honcho Kevin Feige recently gave some updates regarding Holland’s fourth outing as Peter Parker, but there was no mention of MJ’s future in upcoming Marvel movies ; still, we’re keeping our fingers crossed. After all, seeing these two together on-screen is a treat, and we’re sure we’re not the only ones who want more. Not to mention how the movie left the story with everyone forgetting who Peter Parker is, including Zendaya’s MJ, and him becoming Spider-Man without any of Iron Man’s tech. It was a bittersweet ending to the franchise that left us hanging but also wrapped up the trilogy in a really full-circle way. It would be nice to see an epilogue of sorts for MJ and Peter.

Whether they’re swinging from the rooftops of Manhattan or cohabitating in a London mansion, the Internet agrees: Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the cutest couples, and we want nothing but the best for them.