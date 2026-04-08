Why Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day In Reshoots? Tom Holland Spills The Tea

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that consistently releases new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will finally catch fans up with Tom Holland's title character after No Way Home's twist ending. And the 29 year-old actor recently shared why Destin Daniel Cretton's blockbuster is doing some reshoots.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that every major title goes through at least some reshoots. But is Brand New Day making huge changes to its story through this additional production? Holland recently spoke to GQ about his career, and revealed the following:

I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need. The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas. We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff.

Well, this is exciting. Holland's words might help quell the fears of some fans who were nervous that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was doing an overhaul of the movie with reshoots. Instead the Uncharted actor maintains that the movie is fine as is, but they're doing minor tweaks to make it even better. Is it July yet?

Tom Holland's comments stand in stark juxtaposition to certain titles in the MCU. For instance, Captain America: Brave New World went through major reshoots, cutting characters and making big changes to its narrative in the process. But if appears that's not the case for the fourth Spider-Man title in the shared universe.

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The first three Spider-Man movies have been super successful, but the next one has a new director with Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. Fans are hyped to see his take on the wall crawler, and how he'll handle the action of the movie. The Brand New Day trailer is pretty thrilling, you can re-watch it below:

There may be countless questions about tis movie, including Sadie Sink's mysterious role, but it sounds like the reshoots are simply not a big deal. We'll just have to wait until the movie comes out to see how this additional footage helped to bring the movie's story together. Luckily we're just a few months from all of our questions being answered.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how much footage is released prior to it hitting the big screen. After all, Marvel is known for its tight security.