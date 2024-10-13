Years After Zoe Saldaña Had A Not-So-Great Experience Working On Pirates Of The Caribbean, She Explained How Steven Spielberg 'Restored' Her Faith In Blockbusters

Zoe Saldaña has built a career as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses, starring in some of the biggest and best film franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. Yet not every blockbuster experience has been positive for the star. Years after working on one of the best movies of the 2000s , Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Saldaña has opened up about some BTS aspects of Pirates , like how difficult the production was for her. She recently revealed that, while the experience was challenging, Steven Spielberg later helped reignite her passion for big-budget films.

During a Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival, Zoe Saldaña discussed how her first experience with a major blockbuster on the first Pirates film left her disillusioned. She explained that while the cast and crew were fantastic, the leadership from the studio and the producers made the production tumultuous. Reflecting on that time (via Variety ), she said:

I knew with that experience the kind of people that I wanted to work with. The crew and the cast, they’re 99% of the time super marvelous. But if the studio and the producers and the director, they’re not leading with kindness and awareness and consideration, then that big of a production can become a really bad experience and you may tip overboard. And I kind of did.

The Adam Project star’s experience with Pirates was so negative that she nearly lost her passion for working on big-budget projects. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, she admitted that she felt "lost in the trenches" during production and didn’t feel supported by the leadership. Years later, producer Jerry Bruckheimer personally apologized to her for the difficulties she faced on set, though the impact of the experience lingered.

Fortunately, her faith in Hollywood was restored when she joined the cast of The Terminal, working alongside Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones under Steven Spielberg's direction. Saldaña continued to reflect:

I worked with Steven Spielberg eight months later, and he restored my faith that big can also be great.

The Star Trek veteran also recalled the iconic Jaws director's warmth and creativity to the set. Unlike her previous experience, where she felt overwhelmed and disillusioned, working on the romantic comedy The Terminal was a breath of fresh air. She remembered feeling “so good and so safe” throughout the shoot. An element that stood out to her was how the War of the Worlds filmmaker would play music over the loudspeakers between scenes, creating a harmonious atmosphere on set and ensuring that everyone was “synchronized and on the same page.”

It's wonderful that Steven Spielberg's attention to detail and care for the well-being of his cast and crew left a lasting impact on the Colombiana star. All in all, one gets the impression that the atmosphere he created showed her that large-scale productions could be both efficient and enjoyable. Thank goodness for Spielberg reigniting the actress' passion for filmmaking -- a passion that audiences have continued to benefit from.

Zoe Saldaña remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, most recently starring in the 2024 movie schedule release and crime-musical thriller Emilia Pérez, set to hit select theaters on Nov. 1,, before its debut on Netflix’s streaming schedule . Considering the A-lister's more recent work, it's apparent that her past experiences have shaped how she approaches new projects. Her commitment to working with directors and teams who lead with respect and kindness is central to her success, and it continues to guide her as she dominates major franchises.

