Will Zombieland 3 Come Out In 2029? Ruben Fleischer Shares An Optimistic Update About The Threequel

It seems like it’s becoming a tradition to end a decade with a Zombieland movie, with the first movie coming out in 2009 and Zombieland: Double Tap following in 2019. With 2029 four years away, now is about the time the powers-that-be at Sony Pictures would start figuring out if they want to greenlight Zombieland 3. Well, good news to fans of these zombie comedies, because director Ruben Fleischer shared that there are efforts underway to make that happen.

Fleischer, whose latest movie, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, has finally premiered on the 2025 release schedule, addressed the possibility of Zombieland 3 while speaking with Deadline. After mentioning how he’s hoping to make a Western vampire movie that’s in the vein of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, the filmmaker said this:

I’m hoping that we’ll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029. We’re starting to talk about that because [the first] one was 2009, and then we did the second one in 2019, and we kind of left that one all saying, ‘We’ll see you in 10 years.’ That’s coming up now, and so we’re starting to figure that out, so I’m hoping that’ll come together. Then, I’ve got a few things that are raring to go, so we’ll see which one comes first.

Although it was reported in 2022 that Ruben Fleischer was working on a film adaptation of the Jak and Daxter video game series, there’s been no update on the project since then. So as far as his directorial work goes, it seems like Fleischer has a clear schedule ahead of him. As much as this vampire Western sounds intriguing, I wouldn’t want the director tackling that next to interfere with making sure Zombieland 3 would come out in 2029. That’s assuming that Sony is interested in making the threequel, though from the way Fleischer’s talking, it doesn’t sound like that’s a concern.

Of course, if Zombieland 3 moved forward, we’d see the unorthodox family comprised of Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus, Emma Stone’s Wichita, Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee and Abigail Breslin’s Little Rock back in action continuing to fight off the undead as they travel across this post-apocalyptic United States. They’d also be accompanied by Rosario Dawson’s Nevada, who joined the group at the end of Zombieland: Double Tap. No doubt Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick would return to write the Zombieland 3 script too, and perhaps David Callaham too following his work on Double Tap.

So to all the Zombieland fans reading this, let’s cross out fingers that the 2020s will close out with a third movie. For now though, head to your nearest movie theater if you’d like to see Ruben Fleischer once again directing Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson in the world of magician thieves with Now You See Me, Now You Don’t.