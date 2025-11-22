Josh Hutcherson Is Always Asked About Returning To The Hunger Games, But His Latest Comments Are Giving Me More Hope

The Hunger Games franchise is back and part of the 2026 movie schedule, thanks to the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest book from the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping. With it, a new generation of actors are set to play citizens of Panem, but is there a real chance that Josh Hutcherson (and maybe even some of his co-stars from the original films) could? After the actor’s recent comments, I feel optimistic about the potential for it to happen.

Josh Hutcherson Shared More Thoughts On Returning To The Hunger Games

Hutcherson has been a busy man as of late. Between starring in Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 as well as the new HBO series, I Love L.A. he’s practically reclaimed his title as the internet's boyfriend. Also, while Hutcherson has been promoting those projects, he's also been asked a lot about returning to the Hunger Games franchise. The actor previously admitted to feeling some FOMO due to the newer movies being made and said he’d he'd "happily” return if Collins wrote a new story for Peeta, but his new comments hit different. Here are some of the thoughts he shared:

I would love to be back on set with Francis, with Jen, with Liam, with Woody. It would not take any convincing at all. I’d be there in a heartbeat.

During his recent interview with Variety, Hutcherson said that for a long time, he “wanted absolutely nothing to do with” Hunger Games because the franchise took away his privacy. However, these days, he really appreciates what the movies have given him. When asked specifically if he’ll be in Sunrise On The Reaping, he had this to say:

That would be a dream come true. It would be a dream come true. Do dreams come true? Sometimes. Sometimes not. Sometimes, yeah.

In the article, it's specifically mentioned that Hutcherson held the “gaze” of the interviewer while calling the possibility a “dream come true.” Of course, he couldn’t say anything for sure, but the response certainly has me thinking he knows something we don’t.

Save 18% ($4.70) Was $25.69 now $20.99 at Amazon You can own all five Hunger Games movies on Blu-Ray ahead of Sunrise on the Reaping's 2026 release.

How The Original Cast Could Theoretically Be In Sunrise On The Reaping

Here’s where the SPOILERS come in for Sunrise on the Reaping. If you don’t want them, turn back now.

In Suzanne Collins’ new book, Peeta, Katniss and Haymitch -- following the events of Mockingjay -- do make a brief appearance in the story's epilogue. Since the prequel revolves around Haymitch's time in the Hunger Games, which is completely tragic, it’s almost necessary for Sunrise to conclude with a grown up Haymitch finding family with Peeta and Katniss, who effectively ended the deathly games. In theory, that moment in the book would make it plausible for Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson to cameo as Peeta, Katniss and Haymitch, respectively, in the new movie.

While the jury is out on whether those cameos might happen, the first trailer for Sunrise on the Reaping came out this week, and it did include a little nod to the original cast. Did you catch it?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can hear Woody Harrelson’s voice as Haymitch saying “I think these games are gonna be different” about 1 minute and 47 seconds into the trailer. I guess time will tell if Harrelson, Josh Hutcherson or any other OGs will return. Still, I'm excited by the fact that this new movie does offer the opportunity for them to return, and I'm hoping Hutcherson's body language does indeed mean something is up. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on November 20, 2026.