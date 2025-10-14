As Rumors Swirl About Andrew Garfield In Avengers Doomsday, He Offers Honest Update On Amazing Spider-Man 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to new releases arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are definitely Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there's a ton of rumors and theories circulating online about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeve. As rumors are swirling that Andrew Garfield might return for those titles, he's offered an honest update about the possibility of The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and fans are filling in the blanks about what it and Secret Wars might contain. Ever since Garfield returned as Spider-Man in No Way Home, fans have been campaigning for the scrapped Amazing Spider-Man threequel. While speaking with GQ to promote his new movie After The Hunt, he spoke about that project, saying:

It’s not happening and I don’t believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen.

That was pretty cut and dry. While Andrew Garfield famously lied about playing Spider-Man in No Way Home, these comments do feel clear and purposeful. Sounds like we shouldn't hold our breath for the Amazing Spider-Man franchise to ever return on the big screen. Luckily, Garfield's first two movies are streaming now.

While some fans might not believe Garfield given his story of lying to guard Marvel secrets, it makes sense that Sony and Marvel wouldn't want to go backward by returning to the previous Spider-Man franchise. But that doesn't mean that we'll never see the Social Network actor back as Peter Parker sometime in the future.

Andrew Garfield responded to chatter he's going to appear in Secret Wars, laughing while telling audiences that we'll have to wait and see what happens. So while The Amazing Spider-Man 3 isn't happening, fans are holding out hope that we'll see him back as Spidey. After No Way Home featured all three Spider-Men, seemingly anything's possible. After all, we're deep into the Multiverse Saga.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never got written, although the second movie's ending was definitely hinting at the Sinister Six being formed to fight Andrew Garfield's hero. Instead Sony and Marvel made a deal to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, and Tom Holland's tenure as Peter Parker began. But the multiversal story of No Way Home allowed for both villains and Spider-Man from the previous two franchises to return to the big screen.

Only time will tell if Andrew Garfield actually ends up returning for either of the next two Avengers movies. If Secret Wars follows the comic story of the same name, his version of Spider-Man could easily end up appearing. Although it was rumored that Tom Holland might be the lead character of that blockbuster.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Secret Wars will follow suit the next year on December 17th. Hopefully we get some information about Garfield's possible role sooner rather than later.