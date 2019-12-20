Thunderball Bond Girl Claudine Auger Is Dead At 78

It was in 1965 that she landed the role of a Bond Girl in that year’s Thunderball, starring opposite Sean Connery, who was playing 007 at the time. Her character, Domino, was memorable both as the first French actress to portray a Bond girl, and also as an onscreen femme fatale who is the mistress to bad guy Largo before falling for Bond. Her character's stylish clothes in the film were also a highlight for many viewers, as she largely dressed in black and white throughout as a nod to her name.