The Best ‘90s Movies On Disney Plus Right Now

If you’re craving warm cup of nostalgia this holiday season, it might be best served right on Disney+. There are a ton of Disney movies and television that have been made available on the streaming service since its launch only last month. But for many of us, 90s movies have a special place in our hearts, because it transports us right back to the era. These are the movies we used to slip into VCRs and skim for on grainy television sets. We watched them alongside our beanie babies, or between waiting for AOL dial-up to launch.