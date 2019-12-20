Why Star Wars Fans Shouldn't Be Bummed The Skywalker Saga Is Ending

It's interesting because I know in some respects it's bittersweet, but J.J. Abrams and his team created a very satisfying movie. Quite emotional, very exciting, but I think it's satisfying and it will provide closure. That said, it's not the end of Star Wars stories, so on the one hand, it's the end of nine chapters, or the three that we've been responsible for making, but in many respects it's the beginning of stories coming from galaxies far, far away.