Subscribe To How Bradley Cooper Became A Joker Producer (And Probably Made A Fortune) Updates
|
Leave a Comment
If you watched the credits for Joker carefully, you may have seen a name you didn’t expect: Bradley Cooper. The actor helped produce the blockbuster film, though up until this point he’s remained somewhat quiet about it. And in a featurette for the film’s home release, he explains how he got involved.
Joker: Vision & Fury details the making of Todd Phillips’ dark opus, and includes interviews with the cast and crew, including Bradley Cooper.
According to ComicBook.com, the actor explains that he came on board as a producer for Joker after speaking to the director:
Bradley Cooper also reveals that he was working with Todd Phillips on Joker two years before the film hit theaters, and even before Joaquin Phoenix was cast. Cooper says that he fully believed in Phillips’ vision for the film:
While Bradley Cooper’s participation behind the scenes may be a surprise, it makes more sense when you remember that the actor has collaborated with Joker’s director on the Hangover franchise. In Joker: Vision & Fury, he says that he respects Todd Phillips’ intelligence and uncompromising dedication to his craft:
That passion for his vision helped make Joker one of the most divisive films of the year. Some feel it is a masterpiece, and others find it to be unnecessarily dark and violent. The controversy surrounding Joker, as well as a dedicated fanbase, helped propel it to an incredible $1 billion run at the box office. And while the details of his contract are understandably private, it’s safe to assume that as producer, Bradley Cooper has raked in some serious cash as a result of the film’s success.
Joker is already available to stream on some platforms. The film, along with its special features, will be released on Blu-ray on January 7, 2020.