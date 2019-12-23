Sounds Like Frozen II’s Idina Menzel Is Down For More Sequels

Plot wise, there does seem like plenty of threads to pull from if filmmakers Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee decide to continue the Frozen franchise with another sequel. The movie ended with the two sisters in drastically different places. Elsa left the throne to live outside of Arendelle, protecting the enchanted forest. Meanwhile, Anna becomes the Queen of the kingdom, ruling the people. The latter character also got engaged to Kristoff in the sequel, so their dynamic should be quite different as well.