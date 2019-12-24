Subscribe To Top Gun: Maverick Co-Writer Christopher McQuarrie Reassures Fans Of Original Movie Updates
At this point, we’ve been hearing about a Top Gun revitalization, Maverick, for quite a while now. The new movie is bringing in some actors from the original cast – including Tom Cruise – and it’s being shepherded to the big screen by writer Christopher McQuarrie, who has also worked with Cruise on some of the later Mission: Impossible films. Yet, the co-writer on this flick is still having to reassure fans of the original movie.
That’s seemingly because his pedigree is not enough to get all fans excited for yet another property from the past being brought back to life in the 2000s. In fact, Christopher McQuarrie recently listened to one such fan on social media, who declared a love for the original Top Gun before saying he’s not sure he’ll see the new one. According to McQuarrie, fans have nothing to apologize for. Although he does say…
We’ve already seen some footage for the new Top Gun, as an official trailer dropped a few days ago, giving us a glimpse of what Maverick in particular is up to, alongside Val Kilmer’s Iceman and newcomers Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell.
The trailer was a talking point for a few days after it initially hit our various devices. Then, footage became a talking point again when Tom Cruise himself shared a video from Top Gun: Maverick.
Ultimately, however, if you haven’t seen the trailer, I don’t think you should take either director Christopher McQuarrie’s word for it or some random naysayer on the Internet. Seriously, give it a watch for yourself and see if it looks like something you might want to spend money on in theaters.
After the initial exchange with the fellow Tweeter, Christopher McQuarrie did mention that fans of the original Top Gun “might be in for a treat” if they give the new movie a chance, thereby at least attempting to reassure fans of the movie that what is coming will be for fans old and new.
We’ll have to wait and see what happens. There’s only one trailer for Top Gun: Maverick so far, and the new movie isn’t expected to hit theaters until June 26, 2020. That’s like six months away, and a lot of new movies are hitting the schedule before then.
Granted, giving it’s taken Paramount Pictures 34 years to bang out another Top Gun movie, I guess the fanbase is used to waiting.