Chewbacca Actor Fires Back At ‘Toxic Fandom’ Thanks To Rise Of Skywalker Haters

This isn’t the first time a Star Wars actor or even someone involved in the movies has spoken out about the haters, however. Most people reading this story likely know about Kelly Marie Tran quitting social media after backlash over her Star Wars: The Last Jedi character. (In a new update, a lot of people are now mad her character isn’t really in The Rise of Skywalker all that much, thereby proving how much of a lose/lose proposition Star Wars can often be.)