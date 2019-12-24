Star Wars' 9-Movie Skywalker Saga Is Getting A Fancy 27-Disc Box Set

There are 27 discs included - which may raise some eyebrows among collectors. Simple math tells us that means that there will be three discs for each film. We know that this is a 4K set, so that accounts for nine of the discs, and another nine will presumably be the normal Blu-rays of the movies. That means that the last nine are all special feature discs, and while that's not exactly horrible, it also means that it's not entirely clear how this set will stand apart from previous individual home video releases in that department.