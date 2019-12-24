Subscribe To Star Wars' 9-Movie Skywalker Saga Is Getting A Fancy 27-Disc Box Set Updates
Given that 2019 has been an absolutely massive year for big endings in pop culture, it's also been a rather tremendous year for giant home video box sets. Game Of Thrones got a fancy release featuring all eight seasons of the HBO series, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together in one massive collection.
Now it's Star Wars' turn to join the action, as paired with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker we now have news of a special box set that will include all nine films in the legendary Skywalker Saga.
The Best Buy website has posted a listing for the new product, which is retailing at $249.99 (or about $28 per Episode). All of the films come in a huge, specially designed box, and all of the titles will be encased in pages of a massive book that will apparently also showcase concept art from the various movies. While the store's website only has a single picture of the packaging, a Twitter user has posted an image of what the box will include.
There are 27 discs included - which may raise some eyebrows among collectors. Simple math tells us that means that there will be three discs for each film. We know that this is a 4K set, so that accounts for nine of the discs, and another nine will presumably be the normal Blu-rays of the movies. That means that the last nine are all special feature discs, and while that's not exactly horrible, it also means that it's not entirely clear how this set will stand apart from previous individual home video releases in that department.
Usually these kinds of sets include an exclusive bonus disc that help justify the price (you can certainly find all eight previously-released films for less than $28), but that doesn't appear to be the case here. It is special that the box set includes the first time that there are disc editions of both the Original and Prequel Trilogies in 4K, but that's a product for a much more limited market when you consider how many people have 4K TVs and players vs. normal HD TVs and Blu-ray players.
Perhaps they can boost the set's profile by making it the first place where you'll be able to get high definition updates of the theatrical versions of the Original Trilogy instead of the Special Editions?
Other important information that's not currently available is exactly when this Star Wars Skywalker Saga box set is actually going to be available - which admittedly does make sense. After all, there's no way that it's going to be shipping before the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is available separately, and we won't know the street date for that product for another few weeks. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising at all if we learn about both release dates at the exact same time.
While the issue of when it will arrive is still up in the air, those of you who seriously can't live without it can secure your purchase now. Following the Best Buy link above will allow you to pre-order the the Star Wars box set, and after that you will surely receive updates about the product's availability.