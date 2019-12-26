Fifty Shades Of Dominant: E.L. James' Fifty Shades Of Grey Most Popular Book Of The Decade

Fifty Shades of Grey, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as lead characters Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, debuted on February 13, 2015, just in time for everyone who was looking for something naughty to watch at their local multiplex for Valentine's Day. And, people came out for it, either to see one of their favorite books come to life, or just to see what all the fuss was about. The whole franchise (with Fifty Shades Darker releasing in 2017 and Fifty Shades Freed coming a year later) made over $1.3 billion worldwide, mostly-awful reviews be damned.