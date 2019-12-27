Disney Dominated An Incredible Amount At The Box Office In 2019

While this might seem like our new normal, Disney’s 2020 isn’t nearly as stacked as 2019. Next year has no new Star Wars movie and the MCU films aren’t and can’t be as big as Avengers: Endgame. There are a bunch of exciting new original animated movies, but they don’t have the built-in audience of the likes of Toy Story 4, so how well they will do is yet to be determined.