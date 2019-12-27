Why It Doesn't Make Sense Right Now To Compare The Last Jedi And Rise Of Skywalker's Box Office

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here. Did it meet your expectations? There was a massive weight on Episode 9, especially considering that it seeks to close out not only the Sequel Trilogy, but every Skywalker Saga story before it. The movie has certainly been divisive among fans and Rise of Skywalker's opening weekend was not exactly up to par with its record-breaking predecessors. However, there's a substantial reason why and it's all about timing.