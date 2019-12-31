For the latter half of 2019, there was basically no news about The New Mutants, the delayed and troubled final Fox X-Men film from director Josh Boone. Then last week we got our first positive sign that not only does this movie still exist, but a new trailer is on the way in January of 2020. We know exactly when we should expect it, because another New Mutants trailer is finally on the way and it’s coming in less than a week. Take a look: