Frozen II Led To An Unexpected Honor For The Cast

In addition to generally favorable critical reviews and a positive reception from audiences, Disney’s Frozen II has been getting the best kind of accolade at the box office, where the long-anticipated sequel has made well over $1 billion worldwide and counting. If you’re Disney or the filmmakers, cast and crew behind the film, there’s really not much more you could ask for. Yet, while that’s all great, Frozen II has also led to an unexpected honor for the cast. Take a look: