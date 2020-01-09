What’s Happening With Bright 2, According To David Ayer

Just two years ago, Netflix was just getting its feet wet with big-name original movies produced exclusively for the streaming service. David Ayer’s Bright was one of those early wagers and it proved to be a massive success viewership-wise considering it was watched over 11 million times within its first three days on the site.The sequel was announced a couple days before the film’s initial release, but it reported a few months ago that Bright 2 has been put on hold. Now, director David Ayer has a hopeful update. In his words: