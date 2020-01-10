Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge Finally Has R2-D2 Roaming In The Park

When plans were being drafted for Galaxy’s Edge, apparently the idea of free-roaming droids were part of the long-term vision. Maybe R2-D2 is the first of many? It would be pretty cool if C3-PO could be recreated as a meet-able droid at Disney Parks (just take a look at all the times he was the hero of the Star Wars franchise)! That would likely mean someone getting under the gold suit in California or Florida heat, though. Plus, there’s a groping issue among Disney costumed characters.