Onward: Chris Pratt And 7 Other Cast Members Voice Acting In The Pixar Movie

In Onward, Barley Lightfoot decides to make a stop at a restaurant to enlist the help of a creature known as the Manticore (described in mythology as an unconquerable, winged beast with the body of a lion and the sting of a scorpion) whom he promises his brother, Ian, will start them on the right path of their journey. However, this Manticore, known as “Corey” and voiced by Octavia Spencer, turns out to be a clumsy waitress who accidentally leaves out a few key details of our elven heroes’ quest, putting them in worse danger than they anticipated.