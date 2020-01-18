The 10 Best Daniel Radcliffe Movies That Aren't Harry Potter

10. Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Admittedly, Now You See Me 2 isn't any sort of masterpiece. It's a goofy, often ridiculous movie that barely (if ever) follows its own rules and has an unfortunate habit of being a movie about magic tricks that relies heavily on CG effects (which can undermine what makes magic so ... magical). In any case, Now You See Me 2 does have one feather in its cap, and that comes from Daniel Radcliffe's wonderfully inspired supporting turn. The one-time Harry Potter actor, appearing to be liberated by the opportunity to cut loose and have some fun in a big-budget movie, as a cheeky new spin on a magic dweller compared to his most famous character. Playing a tech mogul named Walter, Radcliffe's character is knowingly and winkingly bad at magic, which plays as some clever casting in this sequel. While the movie itself doesn't really stand out, Radcliffe's amusing performance is a winner.