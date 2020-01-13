One Surprising Challenge With Creating Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name

That makes senses. After all, while Dolemite Is My Name recreates several moments from the original Dolemite, the movie is about how Rudy Ray Moore came up with the eponymous character and all the work he poured into bringing said creation to the big screen. So in addition to ensuring that Eddie Murphy looked like Moore both in front of and away from the camera (which included his wigs looking better as he became more successful), it also was necessary that those who joined Moore in making Dolemite look era-appropriate.