Should Star Trek 4 Reboot The Franchise Again?

A Reboot May Be Unavoidable

For quite a while, the prevailing wisdom was that Star Trek 4 would bring back Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk for a time travel adventure that would team him up with his son, Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk. But when the both actors walked away from the project, that version of the film fell apart. When Noah Hawley was brought on board to direct, the reports indicated that the film would continue the story of the Kevlin Timeline with the existing crew, including Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk. So it would seem that something was worked out to bring Pine back into the fold, but there are no guarantees.