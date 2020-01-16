Uncut Gems Actor Had A Great Response To The Movie's Oscar Shutout

Eric Bogosian, who plays Arno in Uncut Gems, isn’t too bothered that the nerve-wracking and fantastic film was left out in the cold when the Oscar nominations were read. He is of the opinion that great artists don’t need awards, so it is no great loss for him to see Uncut Gems snubbed so completely. He is presumably of the belief that great art is its own reward, so no golden statue is necessary.