The 10 Sexiest Movies On Netflix Right Now

Newness (2017)

Swipe, swipe, and swipe again until you finally find someone who sparks your interest. You guys have a great first date, which eventually leads to a relationship. Things go great at first, but you soon both decide that the relationship would be better if you make it an open relationship. This is the concept behind Newness, a film that looks at hookup culture and all the hotness and mess of it all. Newness stars Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa. As a film about an open relationship, there are plenty of steamy sex scenes, but Newness is much deeper than many one-night stands. It’s all about the shallow and selfish exploits of the young and beautiful. It’s only through really allowing themselves to be vulnerable and committed do the main protagonists in Newness have a real shot at love and happiness. Stream Newness HERE.