Will Birds Of Prey Start A Franchise? Here’s What One Producer Said

The DC live-action universe has really hit its stride recently, with Warner Bros. putting out a series of hits. While Joker was set outside of the DCEU, Aquaman and Shazam! were strong follow-ups to Justice League. The next movie set within that shared universe is Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which is set to arrive in theaters in less than a month. The upcoming blockbuster is introducing a slew of new characters to the DCEU, which begs the question: will this start a new franchise? Birds of Prey producer Sue Kroll recently addressed this subject.