Will Birds Of Prey Start A Franchise? Here’s What One Producer Said

The DC live-action universe has really hit its stride recently, with Warner Bros. putting out a series of hits. While Joker was set outside of the DCEU, Aquaman and Shazam! were strong follow-ups to Justice League. The next movie set within that shared universe is Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which is set to arrive in theaters in less than a month. The upcoming blockbuster is introducing a slew of new characters to the DCEU, which begs the question: will this start a new franchise? Birds of Prey producer Sue Kroll recently addressed this subject.
Sue Kroll is a producer who has worked on projects like A Star is Born and Motherless Brooklyn. She's working alongside Margot Robbie to make Birds of Prey a reality, which will mark Harley Quinn's second time on the big screen. When asked about the possibility of sequels and a bonafide franchise, Kroll answered honestly, saying:
Look, anything in success could be a franchise.
Well, that's pretty cut and dry. It looks like money talks, and the possibility of more Birds of Prey movies are completely reliant on how well it performs at the box office. So if you want Harley Quinn to keep her new squad, moviegoers need to shell out cash and see the new movie when it hits theaters.
Sue Kroll's comments to Variety make a great deal of sense. After all, the film industry is ultimately about making money. And if a new release cleans up at the box office, it often guarantees that a follow-up will happen. This is especially true for the comic book genre, as shared universes are built on recurring characters. And DC is clearly investing in the future of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
After stealing the show in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. went full tilt on the beloved villain. Margot Robbie helped to develop and produce Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which will be an R-rated journey through her psyche. Then the character will pop up for a third time in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. We'll just have to see how both of those movies do at the box office before determining of sequels are in order.
Birds of Prey looks like it's going to bring something very unique to the DC Extended Universe. The trailers tease a colorful and over the top theatrical experience, as Harley Quinn's unreliable narrator guides us through her break up with The Joker. This will put her in danger from Gotham criminals like Ewan McGregor's Black Mask, but will also find her united with a group of femme fatales. They include Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain. Oh, and Harley's signature Hyenas will be there too.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will arrive in theaters on February 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.