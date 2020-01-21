Netflix's Fascinating Horse Girl Trailer Has Alison Brie Going Insane

After that, it’s a laundry list of issues that could be plaguing Sarah. We hear of “alien abduction.” We learnt that her grandmother (who looks an AWFUL lot like Sarah) also experienced mental confusion, and Sarah looks like she’s wondering if these issues run in the family. And in the weirdest moment from the trailer, Sarah answers a phone call from an Unknown Caller, and hears what Molly Shannon is about to say, before she says it.