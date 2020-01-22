8 Movies We Thought Would Never Happen, But Are Actually Coming

Even once James Cameron claimed to have finished scripts for four additional movies, they just kept getting pushed back. At one point we were supposed to have Avatar 2 back in 2014, and it's basically been scheduled for every December since. And yet, after all the delays, the first two films of the proposed four have entered production and will see the light of day. Whether we'll actually see the other two films before we're all too old, it's still too early to tell. Disney has them on the release calendar, but until they actually start filming, I'm not sure we can be confident considering how long these first two movies took.