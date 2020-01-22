Justice League Dark Is Back On Track, But In A Different Way

Of course, then two questions remain. First, which Justice League Dark characters will be presented on the big screen and which will be presented on the small screen? Given Swamp Thing’s streaming troubles and John Constantine having already gotten a lot of time in the Arrow-verse, I'm guessing those two will get their own movies, but for everyone else, it’s hard to say. As for the second, will we ever see a fully-formed Justice League Dark team in either the movies or television? You can be sure there are plenty of fans who are still hoping that it happens.