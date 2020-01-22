Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Is Reportedly Eyeing A Star Trek: Discovery Star

A lot of fans had serious issues with the way Iron Man 3 changed up the story of The Mandarin, a classic Iron Man villain, but a Marvel short, All Hail the King, reveals that the real Mandarin does exist. The title of the new Shang-Chi film is a reference to the Ten Rings organization led by him. However, that single piece of information is about all the title tells us and about all we really know about the movie as a whole. The movie is just over a year away, so the casting of Michelle Yeoh is likely one of the last things the film needs to do before going into full production. Once that happens we'll start to get a few more details about exactly what Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings is about, and how it will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.