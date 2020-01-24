Disney’s Biggest Movies Like Star Wars Are Being Made Into Immersive Experiences

As somebody who loves the immersive experience of something like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, I can totally get behind this idea. For any fan who loves a particular film, adding something new so that you can experience it in a fresh way sounds exciting. Going to a screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl where you're surrounded by actual pirates or watching your favorite animated Disney movie with live performances of the songs, just isn't the sort of thing you're going to get anyplace else.