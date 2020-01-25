James Marsden Has A Blunt Answer About Enchanted 2 Questions

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, Disney has made a habit of producing live-action versions of classic animated characters. But the House of Mouse dipped their toes into those waters back with 2007's Enchanted. The musical comedy brought Disney Princess Giselle to New York City in a delightful fish out of water comedy. A sequel has been rumored for years, and Prince Edward actor James Marsden recently got blunt about that possibility.
Enchanted came out well over a decade ago, and was a critical and box office success. The cast have all expressed their interest in returning, and the sequel's script was reportedly being worked on. James Marsden was recently asked about the possibility of Enchanted's sequel happening, where he said:
The odds are probably less so on [Enchanted 2] because they've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it. I think they're trying to get the script right. And I think Amy's interested, we haven't really spoken about it but I keep I keep hearing about it. But I also don't- you know, we've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth.
Well, that's a bit gloomy. It looks like the clock is ticking in order to make Enchanted's sequel into a reality. It's already been a decade and change since the original movie hit theaters, and the cast isn't getting any younger.
James Marsden's comments to Comic Book are sure to disappoint Disney fans who have been holding out hope for an Enchanted sequel. Narratively the doors are open, and the movie's cast has continued working in the years since it hit theaters. Particularly Amy Adams and Idina Menzel, who became household names for their work.
Give the increasing star power of the cast, it's surprising that Enchanted's sequel hasn't come to fruition. Moviegoers would no doubt love to see the likes of James Marsden and Idina Menzel back on screen, especially considering the latter performer's voice has become so famous thanks to the Frozen franchise. But the powers that be better act quick, as the casts' age could stop the sequel from making logical sense.
At the end of Enchanted, the movie's two couples did a bit of a trade. Giselle fell in love with Patrick Dempsey's Robert, and stayed with him in New York. Meanwhile, Idina Menzel's Nancy joined Edward in the cartoon kingdom of Andalasia. It would be great to see how the group has been getting on since the events of the first film. Plus, an Enchanted sequel would give Menzel the chance to finally get a song. Nancy was noticeably absent from musical numbers of the original.
Fingers crossed that Enchanted's sequel happens eventually. You can catch James Marsden in Sonic the Hedgehog running into theaters on February 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.