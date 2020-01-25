See What Karen Gillan Could Look Like As DC’s Batgirl

View this post on Instagram

@karengillanofficial as Batgirl!!!???? ____ It is being reported that Karen Gillan is interested in not only starring as Barbara Gordon but also DIRECTING!! And frankly I'm all in with her as batgirl. She has the look and has the acting chops to back it up. #yayornay???????? #batgirl #batgirlmovie #dc #karengillan #fancasting #fanart #fanedit ____ But what do you all think? Would you like to see her in the role? Or would you like to see another actress put on the cowl? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. ____ And for more original art follow me @apexform and dont forget the double tap..